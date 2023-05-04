Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 1,789.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,473 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Ferguson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $348,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 51.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,395,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,659,000 after purchasing an additional 383,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($142.43) to £128 ($159.92) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average of $129.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

