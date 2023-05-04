Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $195,687.50.

On Friday, February 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after acquiring an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after buying an additional 649,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,886,000 after buying an additional 106,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $214,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

See Also

