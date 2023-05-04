QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

