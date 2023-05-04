Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Shares of EMR opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.4% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 845.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

