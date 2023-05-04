Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

NYSE DECK opened at $484.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.70. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $492.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

