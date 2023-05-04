Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

