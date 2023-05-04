Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,615 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,944,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,428,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after purchasing an additional 434,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 41,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

