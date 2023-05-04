Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 599 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,555 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $48.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

