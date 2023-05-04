Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Best Buy Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

