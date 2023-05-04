Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $207.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.34.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

