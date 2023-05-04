Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,291 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $131.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

