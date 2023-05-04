Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,266 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $3,001,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,453,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.96. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

