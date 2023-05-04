Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $45,931,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,054,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity

AMETEK Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $144.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.