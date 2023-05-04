Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 982 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $305.85 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

