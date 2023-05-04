Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.67 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.