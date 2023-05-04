Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 98,021 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 98,021 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin Price Performance

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $114.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.