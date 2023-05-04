Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 487,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,002,000 after purchasing an additional 421,509 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $13,316,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,584,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,168,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $13,316,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,584,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,168,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,756 shares of company stock worth $56,825,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

