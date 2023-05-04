Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 510.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,355 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Generac by 552.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

Generac Stock Up 11.6 %

GNRC opened at $114.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.