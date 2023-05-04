Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth $45,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

