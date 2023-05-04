IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,521 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

