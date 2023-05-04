LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,352 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,420 shares of company stock worth $87,168,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $287.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.16. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

