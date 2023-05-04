LPL Financial LLC Sells 39,074 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 39,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of FedEx worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Stock Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $228.52 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

