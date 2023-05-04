Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,669,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,422 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $48,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,430,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,568,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.