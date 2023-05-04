LPL Financial LLC Buys 125,531 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 603,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $47,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $82.61.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

