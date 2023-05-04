Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LH opened at $225.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.87. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.