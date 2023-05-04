Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,021 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Masco worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $53,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,091 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masco Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on MAS. Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

NYSE MAS opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

