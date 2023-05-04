Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,290 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $39,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after purchasing an additional 549,167 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Recommended Stories

