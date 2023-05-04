Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 253,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $40,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

