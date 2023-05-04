General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $40,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.2 %

General Mills stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

