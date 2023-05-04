Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $43,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $202,744,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

