Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $43,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $202,744,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

