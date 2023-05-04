Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,669 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $44,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,895,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,971,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,577,000 after buying an additional 49,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

