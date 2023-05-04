3,978 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 187,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74,643 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 87,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $604,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

