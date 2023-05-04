Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 235.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.85.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

