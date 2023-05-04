Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.12% of Precision Drilling worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Precision Drilling by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Precision Drilling by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

PDS opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $376.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

