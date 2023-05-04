Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,650 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Down 2.5 %

M opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $25.38.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.