Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 174,754 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,754 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 159,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

ASX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.