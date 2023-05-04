Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 331,725 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 331,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gold Fields by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 640,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,704,000 after buying an additional 1,947,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,051,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 16.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,155,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,706,000 after buying an additional 726,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Shares of GFI opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.34. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

