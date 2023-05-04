Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $112,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.86.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

About Flowserve



Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

