Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,136,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,422,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $139.62 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

