Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 1,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About National Grid

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,275 ($15.93) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.12) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,173.75.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

