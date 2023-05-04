Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,221 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 469.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 51,190 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.79. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.