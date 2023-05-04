PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $30.53

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.53, but opened at $31.47. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 438,781 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.
PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 21.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 102.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 162,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 71.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.