PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $30.53

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.53, but opened at $31.47. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 438,781 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 21.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 102.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 162,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 71.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

