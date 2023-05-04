America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 779,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 837,600 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $77.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $495.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $127.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 51.6% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 167.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 20.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Stories

