ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.00, but opened at $60.00. ESAB shares last traded at $59.07, with a volume of 21,850 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at ESAB

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESAB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ESAB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ESAB in the third quarter valued at $463,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 171.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 433,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 273,432 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 44,201 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in ESAB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.