SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.02

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 5263818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,950 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,970 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 536,985 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

