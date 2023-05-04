Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Up to $7.87

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $8.18. Suzano shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 492,468 shares.

Suzano Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

About Suzano

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suzano by 6.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Suzano by 21.8% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 175,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Suzano during the third quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Bizma Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Suzano during the third quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Suzano by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

