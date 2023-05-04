Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Up to $7.87

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $8.18. Suzano shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 492,468 shares.
Suzano Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 62.93%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Suzano
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.
