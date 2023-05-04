Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $9.92. Immatics shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 1,557,582 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Immatics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $735.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
