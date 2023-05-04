Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Expands By 5.1%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIEW opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

