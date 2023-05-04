Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ecopetrol Dividend Announcement

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.