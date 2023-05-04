Short Interest in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expands By 5.1%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 738,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 107,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Identiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Identiv stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of -76.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Identiv has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

